Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber retires at age 37

Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner for Cleveland who pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees in 2021, announced his retirement after 13 major league seasons. The 37-year-old right-hander, nicknamed “Klubot” for his robot-like demeanor, was 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in nine starts and six relief appearances for Boston last year. Kluber was 116-77 with a 3.44 ERA. The three-time All-Star pitched 18 complete games, including eight shutouts. He won Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and ’17, going 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA over nine seasons.

