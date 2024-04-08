Two-time champion Tsitsipas and in-form Dimitrov reach second round at Monte Carlo

MONACO (AP) — Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters after Laslo Djere of Serbia retired with an injury during the second set on Monday. The 12th-seeded Tsitsipas was leading 6-3, 3-2 when his unseeded opponent pulled out with an unspecified injury. Tsitsipas won the title in 2021 and 2022. Ninth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov had little trouble beating local player Valentin Vacherot of Monaco 7-5, 6-2. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime had six aces and didn’t concede a break point in beating Italian qualifier Luca Nardi 6-2, 6-3. Things might get tougher next for Auger-Aliassime against two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.