Two-time champion Pete Alonso to participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets slugger Pete Alonso will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle, looking to win the event for the third time. Alonso was selected to his third All-Star team Sunday, and New York’s lone representative on the National League squad will take part in the derby for the fourth time. He joins a field so far that also includes Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez. Alonso won the competition in 2019 and 2021. Ken Griffey Jr. and Yoenis Céspedes are the only other back-to-back champions in the history of the event, which began in 1985. The 2020 edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

