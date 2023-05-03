Two-time Australian Open golf champion Frank Phillips dies

SYDNEY (AP) — PGA Australia says two-time Australian Open champion Frank Phillips has died. He was 90. PGA Australia says Phillips died Tuesday at a nursing home in Bowral south of Sydney where he had lived the past few years. Phillips won 23 golf titles worldwide including the Australian Open in 1957 at Kingston Heath and 1961 at Victoria, both in Melbourne. He also won the New South Wales Open five times, the Singapore Open and the Hong Kong Open. He played in the U.S. Masters twice, in the U.S. Open and at the British Open.

