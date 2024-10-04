Two-time America’s Cup winner Jimmy Spithill says ‘this is it for me’ after Luna Rossa loss

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two-time winner Jimmy Spithill believes that he has raced his last America’s Cup after his Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli was beaten in the challengers’ final. This was his eighth consecutive America’s Cup and third with Luna Rossa. Luna Rossa fell 7-4 to INEOS Britannia in the Louis Vuitton challengers final. The British will face Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup final. The 45-year-old Spithill skippered Oracle Team USA to America’s Cup victory in 2010 and 2013. He now says “I think this is it for me.”

