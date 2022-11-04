Two Techs on losing streaks meet with bowl chances fading

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key watches during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 41-16. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Sears]

Georgia Tech heads to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg looking to end a two-game losing streak against Hokies while also extending its winning streak on Virginia Tech’s home field to four games. The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 since Brent Key replaced Geoff Collins as coach and needs to win three of its last four games to qualify for a bowl game. The Yellow Jackets remaining schedule includes road trips to No. 17 North Carolina and No. 1 Georgia. Virginia Tech has lost five straight and needs to win its last four games to qualify for a postseason berth.

