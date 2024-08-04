Two table tennis players are competing in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics

PARIS (AP) — Brazil’s Bruna Alexandre and Australia’s Melissa Tapper are participating in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. They are joining a select list of athletes who have done the Summer Games’ double. Among them was Oscar Pistorius, the double-amputee sprinter from South Africa. The 29-year-old Alexandre doesn’t have her right arm after it had to be amputated because of a blood cot when she a few months old. The 34-year-old Tapper has brachial plexus palsy, a type of paralysis to her right arm caused during her birth.

