Two super maxis continue to lead the Sydney to Hobart race as storms hit fleet

SYDNEY (AP) — The Sydney to Hobart fleet was reduced to 98 boats after overall honors contender Maritimo 52 was one of two retirements on a stormy first night of racing. Rival super maxis Andoo Comanche and LawConnect remained neck-and-neck in the early hours of Wednesday as the fleet began to pass Eden on the New South Wales south coast before heading into Bass Strait. The two favorites for line honors were some 40 miles (65 kilometers) ahead of the nearest challengers.

