Two super maxi yachts duel for lead on 2nd day of Sydney to Hobart. A race record is unlikely

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Super maxis Andoo Comanche and LawConnect dueled for the lead as the pair of 100-foot yachts separated themselves from the rest of the Sydney to Hobart fleet. Wild weather on the first night ended any hopes of a race record and eight of 103 starting boats had withdrawn 24 hours into the race. Reigning line honors champion Comanche was exchanging the lead with LawConnect, runner-up at the past three events, as the pair crossed Bass Strait. Comanche and LawConnect have been clear front-runners since just out of Sydney harbor. The pair began the trip down the New South Wales south coast at a fast clip but have fallen off the pace of the race record of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds, set by Comanche in 2017.

