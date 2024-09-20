Two sent off as underdog Mainz beats Augsburg in eventful Bundesliga clash

By The Associated Press
Mainz's Hyunseok Hong, right, and Augsburg's Frank Onyeka battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg - FSV Mainz 05 at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany, Friday Sept. 20, 2024. (Harry Langer/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Harry Langer]

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Mainz has got its first win in the Bundesliga after a hard-fought 3-2 win away at Augsburg. Jonathan Burkardt scored twice for the visitor, which had a man sent off before halftime. Samuel Essende scored and was also sent off for Augsburg which remains in 12th spot. Mainz rises to 10th place.

