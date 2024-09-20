Two sent off as underdog Mainz beats Augsburg in eventful Bundesliga clash

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Mainz has got its first win in the Bundesliga after a hard-fought 3-2 win away at Augsburg. Jonathan Burkardt scored twice for the visitor, which had a man sent off before halftime. Samuel Essende scored and was also sent off for Augsburg which remains in 12th spot. Mainz rises to 10th place.

