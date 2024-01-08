Two seeded players lose in first round at the Adelaide International

ADELAIDE, Australia, (AP) — Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Beatriz Haddad Maia have lost their first-round matches at the Adelaide International. Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya beat 2021 Roland Garros winner and No. 4-seeded Krejcikova 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. Kalinskaya had three match points on Krejcikova’s serve when leading 6-5 in the deciding set and converted the third for the win. Former French Open finalist Pavlyuchenkova breezed through qualifying and beat fifth-seeded Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-4. The joint WTA-ATP tournament is the biggest tune-up event this week for the Australian Open which begins on Sunday at Melbourne Park.

