Two-point conversion pass that bounces off lineman into teammate’s hands gives CCSU a 2OT win

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Isaac Boston caught a two-point conversion pass that deflected off his own lineman’s helmet and gave Central Connecticut State a 35-33 double-overtime victory over Robert Morris on Saturday to send them into a conference championship showdown. The Blue Devils (6-5, 4-1) will host Duquesne, unbeaten in the Northeast Conference, for the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs next week. Boston’s game-winning catch came after Elijah Howard’s touchdown on a double-reverse. The Colonials had scored a touchdown on their second possession but their two-point try failed.

