Two of the league’s top defenses meet up in Denver as Broncos, Chargers work out issues on offense

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers have a long history of offensive shootouts going back to the “Air Coryell” era of the American Football League. But Sunday’s matchup figures to feature a reliance on the ground game and maybe a game dominated by defense. These are two of the NFL’s best defenses and both teams’ offenses are still working out some early season wrinkles. The game also features two former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks in Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert and Denver’s Bo Nix.

