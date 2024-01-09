Two national titles under Coach K helped Duke dominate the 1990s with Kansas, Kentucky

Mike Krzyzewski needed three seasons to rebuild Duke. Once the Blue Devils got rolling, they became almost unstoppable under Coach K. After coming up short the three previous seasons, Duke won its first national championship in 1991, then did it again the following season. Duke missed the 1995 NCAA Tournament after Krzyzewski took a leave of absence, but kicked off a run of 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances in 1996 that included three more national titles under Coach K. The two titles helped Duke edge Kansas for most points in the 1990s in a compilation of polls from the decade by The Associated Press.

