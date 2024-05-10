Two more tennis players banned over links to Belgian match-fixing syndicate

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Integrity Agency says two more low-ranking tennis players linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium have been banned from the sport. Bolivian player Alejandro Crespo was banned for life and fined $250,000 for his “continuous pattern of corruption.” Peru’s Jorge Panta Herreros was suspended for three years and fined $10,000 after he was involved in fixing the result of two matches. They join at least 15 other players who have been suspended for having links with the syndicate.

