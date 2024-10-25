Two men charged with murder in death of former Argentina rugby player Aramburú

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says two men will be sent to trial charged with pre-meditated murder in the shooting death of former Argentina rugby player Federico Martín Aramburú two years ago. The prosecutor’s office says that Loïk Le Priol and Romain Bouvier were both charged with murder while Lyson Rochemir has been charged with complicity to murder. Aramburú was shot several times in the back in the early hours of March 19, 2022 outside a bar in Paris. He was 42. The shooting happened after an altercation involving a group of people including Aramburú and his friend Shaun Hegarty.

