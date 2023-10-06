Two Legia Warsaw players held after scuffles with police following Europa Conference game in Alkmaar

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister and soccer authorities have demanded explanations from the Netherlands as two Legia Warsaw players were detained after scuffles with police following the Europa Conference League match at AZ Alkmaar. Josue and Radovan Pankov remained in custody while the rest of the squad returned to Poland. Both players had been taken off the team bus by police. It was not immediately clear what provoked the scuffles after Legia lost 1-0 on Thursday. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he had tasked Poland’s diplomats to investigate the matter. Dutch police also said Legia fans stormed entrance gates before the match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.