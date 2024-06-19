Two kings, one prince due to attend their national teams’ games on same day at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Two kings and a prince are set to watch the soccer aristocrats playing on the field at European Championship games on Thursday. King Frederik X of Denmark and the first in line to Britain’s throne, Prince William, will be together in the VVIP seats when their national teams meet in Frankfurt. King Felipe VI of Spain is due to attend the later game Thursday when his national team plays Italy in Gelsenkirchen. When Spain beat Italy in the Euro 2012 final King Felipe was the crown prince and was at the stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.