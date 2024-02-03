Two incidents of alleged racist abuse by fans mar lower-tier soccer games in England

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray has called for stronger punishments for fans who racially abuse players after midfielder Juninho Bacuna said he was targeted by West Bromwich Albion supporters during the Midlands derby in the second-tier Championship. Bacuna, who is Black, raised an incident with the fourth official Tom Nield in injury time of the 1-0 loss at The Hawthorns. He also pointed at the crowd after the full-time whistle, having spoken to referee David Webb. There was an another incident of alleged racism in the game between fourth-tier teams Bradford and Wimbledon on Saturday, causing play to be briefly stopped near the end.

