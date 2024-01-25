Two in a row: Bopanna and Ebden advance to consecutive Grand Slam doubles finals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Veteran Indian player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have advanced to their second consecutive Grand Slam men’s doubles final. The 43-year-old Bopanna and 36-year-old Ebden beat Zhang Zhizhen of China and Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) in an Australian Open semifinal on Rod Laver Arena. Bopanna and Ebden lost to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the U.S. Open final last September. The women’s semifinals were set for later, with U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff playing defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, followed by Daryna Yastremska against Zheng Qinwen. The winners will play in the final on Saturday.

