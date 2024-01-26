Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes wins French league thriller

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has scored three times in a blistering first half and held off Lyon’s second-half fightback to win 3-2 in the French league. Martin Terrier ran Lyon ragged in the first half, scoring twice as the visitors controlled the game. Lyon fought back with two goals in the second period but couldn’t find an equalizer and it remains third from bottom in Ligue 1. Rennes moved from 10th to ninth place.

