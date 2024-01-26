Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes wins French league thriller

By The Associated Press
Rennes' Martin Terrier celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Rennes at the Groupama stadium, outside Lyon, France, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has scored three times in a blistering first half and held off Lyon’s second-half fightback to win 3-2 in the French league. Martin Terrier ran Lyon ragged in the first half, scoring twice as the visitors controlled the game. Lyon fought back with two goals in the second period but couldn’t find an equalizer and it remains third from bottom in Ligue 1. Rennes moved from 10th to ninth place.

