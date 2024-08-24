Two-goal Gittens gets Dortmund off to a winning start in Bundesliga with 2-0 win over Frankfurt

BERLIN (AP) — Jamie Gittens got Borussia Dortmund off to a winning start under new coach Nuri Sahin with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their first Bundesliga game of the season. Gittens scored both goals. The match was marked by Dortmund fans’ protests against their club’s sponsorship deal with a German arms manufacturer. Bundesliga runner-up Stuttgart started with a 3-1 defeat at Freiburg. Leipzig survived a sending off to beat Bochum 1-0. Holstein Kiel endured a tough welcome to the league in a 3-2 loss at Hoffenheim, where the promoted side conceded an early penalty and had a player sent off late. Augsburg drew with Werder Bremen 2-2, and Mainz held Union Berlin 1-1.

