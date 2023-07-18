Two French regions join forces in bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Two important regions of France are teaming up in a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics. The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur regions announced Tuesday they want to submit a joint bid to the International Olympic Committee. The move came after they consulted with the head of France’s Olympic committee. Paris will organize the 2024 Olympics. France hosted the Winter Games in 1924, 1968 and 1992.

