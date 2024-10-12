Two fourth-quarter touchdowns lift Rhode Island to 31-21 victory over Brown

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Rhode Island rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Brown 31-21 on Saturday in the 108th meeting of the in-state rivals. Rhode Island has won the last six meetings against the Bears (2-2), snapping a tie for the longest win streak in the series. After the Bears failed to convert a fourth-and-1 at the Rhode Island 34, the Rams took two plays to score and take a 24-21 lead early in the fourth quarter with Deon Silas running 21 yards and Shawn Harris Jr. following with a 45-yard TD.

