Two former Penn State football players are facing rape charges

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Two former Penn State football players facing felony rape charges are free on bond while they await their next hearing.

Kaveion Allen Keys and Jameial James Lyons, both 19, are accused of raping a 17-year-old Penn State student at their on-campus apartment in early July. A second student who was present that night said she awoke with her pants removed and that Lyons “digitally penetrated” her, according to the criminal complaint.

Penn State coach James Franklin declined to answer questions about the charges against Lyons and Keys following practice Wednesday.

Both players were placed on interim suspension over the summer to deal with what Penn State officials called a “personal matter.” By early August, both were removed from the roster. Franklin has declined to discuss their statuses.

They were arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Don Hahn, who set Keys’ bail at $400,000 and Lyons’ at $500,000. Keys and Lyons were not required to post bail unless they violate bail conditions. Their next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Keys denied knowing “Victim 1” and engaging in sexual contact with any of the women in the apartment that night.

Lyons, according to the complaint, acknowledged having sex with Victim 1 and said he had Keys’ cellphone during the encounter, although he denied making a video recording. Lyons said the sex with Victim 1 was consensual but added that he believed Victim 1 would “likely report the situation to the police,” the complaint read.

Both Lyons and Keys’ cellphones were examined. A short video showing “indecent contact” with Victim 1 was found on Keys’ camera roll, according to police. There also was a witness, referred to in the complaint as Witness 1, who was in the apartment that night.

Keys was charged with forcible rape (first-degree felony), sexual assault (second-degree felony), aggravated assault without consent (second-degree felony) and indecent assault without consent (second-degree misdemeanor).

Lyons was charged with forcible rape (first-degree felony), voluntary deviate sexual intercourse (second-degree felony), aggravated assault without consent (second-degree felony), indecent assault without consent (second-degree misdemeanor) and invasion of privacy (second-degree misdemeanor).

