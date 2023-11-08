Two delays at Copenhagen-Man United because of incidents involving spectators

By The Associated Press
FC Copenhagen's Mohamed Elyounoussi, right, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, challenge for the ball during the Champions League Group A soccer match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester United in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Liselotte Sabroe]

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester United has been briefly stopped on two occasions in the first half because of incidents involving spectators. A man who appeared to be carrying a Palestinian flag ran onto the field. The words “Stop the killing of children in Gaza. Let’s stand together” were written on the flag. That caused a delay of less than a minute but there was a longer break soon after because a fan needed medical attention in the stands.

