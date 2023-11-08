Two delays at Copenhagen-Man United because of incidents involving spectators

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester United has been briefly stopped on two occasions in the first half because of incidents involving spectators. A man who appeared to be carrying a Palestinian flag ran onto the field. The words “Stop the killing of children in Gaza. Let’s stand together” were written on the flag. That caused a delay of less than a minute but there was a longer break soon after because a fan needed medical attention in the stands.

