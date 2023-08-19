Two days after throwing a no-hitter, Japan knocks out eight hits in a 6-1 win over Mexico

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The best international team of this century, Japan hasn’t made the Little League World Series championship since 2017. Two games into this year’s tournament, it’s looking like the Japanese could be back. Japan has won its first two games, capturing the victories in very different ways. Behind six innings of no-hit ball on Wednesday, Japan beat Cuba 1-0 – despite getting just one hit of its own. On Friday, Japan knocked out eight hits in a 6-1 victory over Mexico. Japan loaded the bases and scored at least a run in every inning from the first through the fourth.

