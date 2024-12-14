Two brothers involved in a dead heat when riding horses at Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — A pair of brothers have been involved in a dead heat while riding horses in a race at Cheltenham. James Bowen was on Quantock Hills and Sean Bowen was aboard Teriferma in the Juvenile Hurdle on Saturday when the horses of the Welsh siblings crossed the finishing line level. It was the first dead heat at Cheltenham in eight years. James Bowen says “To share it with my brother, it’s probably better than anyone else.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.