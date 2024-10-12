Two big plays, late Kiani FG gives Alcorn State 17-15 win over Grambling

GRAMBLING, La (AP) — Jacorian Sewell and Stemarion Edwards had long touchdowns and Noah Kiani kicked a short field goal with seven seconds left to give Alcorn State a 17-10 win over Grambling State. The Braves put together an 11-play, 52-yard drive to pull out the win. They had two turnovers and then four straight punts before getting the ball with 3:26 to play. A penalty put a field goal attempt in jeopardy with just under 2 minutes to go and the Braves got within the edge of Kiani’s range after a first down. Then Xzavier Vaught kept the ball on a scramble up the middle to the Grambling 10. Kiani’s 27-yard kick was a low knuckleball. Sewell opened the scoring with a 63-yard run over the right side and after two Grambling field goals Vaught and Edwards hooked up for a 73-yard score.

