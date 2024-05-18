Twins outfielder Byron Buxton back after 2-week stint on injured list with right knee inflammation

CLEVELAND (AP) — Twins outfielder Byron Buxton returned from the 10-day injured list and is expected back in Minnesota’s lineup on Saturday after being sidelined the past two weeks with inflammation in his right knee.

Buxton missed Minnesota’s past 14 games.

He played in back-to-back games this week at Triple-A St. Paul without any problems, the final steps to being cleared to rejoin the Twins. Buxton was placed on the IL on May 3, two days after his knee flared up in a game against the White Sox.

The 30-year-old Buxton has had surgery on the knee in each of the past two postseasons.

Buxton was batting .250 with eight doubles, one homer and 11 RBIs in 28 games before he had to shut down due his knee bothering him.

To make room on the 26-man roster, the Twins optioned utility player Austin Martin to St. Paul. Martin stole a base and scored after entering as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning of Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

