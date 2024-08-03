Twins’ Carlos Correa getting closer to return from foot injury, eyeing rehab assignment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, who hasn’t played since July 12 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, was jogging on the field prior to Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox and said he is getting closer to returning.

He met with the media Saturday and gave an update on the foot injury that landed him on the injured list in mid-July.

“I felt way better than I felt three days ago. I was able to take ground balls for the first time,” Correa said. “I’m already doing my full routine in the cage, with the machine and everything. It’s just a matter of being able to sprint and be able to build up.”

Correa said he has a timeline in mind for his return, but didn’t want to talk about the specifics. He noted that he needs a few more days to see how the injury progresses, and he will likely need a few games on a rehab assignment.

“I’m here to get back on the field, and sometimes I have to hold myself (back) because the way I feel right now is the way I played last year,” said Correa, who largely played through a similar issue in his left foot last season. “The problem is, I don’t want to just be on the field, a body out there just taking at-bats and not producing and not helping the team. When I get back, I want to be able to play to my full capacity.”

Prior to the injury, Correa was batting .308 with an .896 OPS for his best marks in seven years. He has 13 home runs, 47 RBIs and 51 runs in 75 games. He signed a six-year contract with the Twins before the 2023 season.

Correa was selected to the All-Star Game this year, the third selection of his career, but was held out of the game due to the foot injury.

