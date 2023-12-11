Twickenham to host Women’s Rugby World Cup final in 2025. Sunderland to stage opening game

LONDON (AP) — The final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025 will be staged at Twickenham. It opens up the opportunity for a world-record crowd for a women’s international. World Rugby made the announcement and says the Stadium of Light in Sunderland will host the opening game of the tournament on Aug. 22. Eight stadiums will be used for the 16-team tournament that concludes on Sept. 27. The record attendance for a women’s rugby international is 58,498 spectators for England’s victory over France at Twickenham this year.

