Twenty20 is cricket’s streamlined format. It’s built for speed, entertainment and new fans

The first professional franchise cricket league in the United States has been launched this month. Curious Americans, don’t worry. The games won’t take days to complete. There will not be hours-long periods of play when nothing seems to happen. And no extended breaks when the teams disappear for “lunch” or “tea.” Expect an action-packed type of cricket with batters going for big hits and fielders throwing themselves around in an attempt to make catches or stop runs. Major League Cricket in the U.S. is using the Twenty20 format. It is one of the game’s shortest and newest versions and the U.S. is due to host the World Cup next year.

