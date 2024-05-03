TV report says Dallas police won’t pursue criminal case against Dak Prescott over sex assault claim

DALLAS (AP) — A television report says Dallas police won’t pursue criminal charges from a seven-year-old sexual assault claim against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas TV station WFAA has cited anonymous sources in reporting the Dallas police say there is no evidence to support the woman’s claim. Prescott and the woman have sued each other. The quarterback claims the woman engaged in extortion by demanding $100 million to keep her from going public with her allegations. The woman has filed a civil lawsuit over her assault claim.

