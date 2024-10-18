Tuten’s record night carries Virginia Tech to 42-21 win over Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten rushed for a Virginia Tech record 266 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech a 42-21 victory over Boston College. Kyron Drones added two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass for the Hokies (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored touchdowns on their first three possessions en route to a second consecutive win. Boston College (4-3, 1-2), which trailed 28-0 at halftime, lost its second straight game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.