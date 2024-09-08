Tuten, Drones power Virginia Tech in second half surge, pull away from Marshall 31-14

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown to lead Virginia Tech to a 31-14 victory over Marshall. Kyron Drones ran for a touchdown and threw for another for the Hokies, who started slowly, leading by a field goal at intermission, 10-7. But they caught fire after the break, scoring touchdowns on their first three second-half possessions to pull away.

