Tuta scores and receives red card as Frankfurt draws with Bremen

BERLIN (AP) — Brazilian defender Tuta is the man of the moment as he scores and then is sent off in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Bremen opened the scoring through Miloš Veljković in the second half but Tuta headed in his first goal of the season shortly after Bremen was reduced to 10 men. Then Tuta received a red card after a late foul which left both sides a man short. Frankfurt remains sixth in the Bundesliga; Bremen is 10th.

