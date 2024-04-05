Tuta scores and receives red card as Frankfurt draws with Bremen

By The Associated Press
Frankfurt's Tuta celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday April 5, 2024. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Arne Dedert]

BERLIN (AP) — Brazilian defender Tuta is the man of the moment as he scores and then is sent off in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Bremen opened the scoring through Miloš Veljković in the second half but Tuta headed in his first goal of the season shortly after Bremen was reduced to 10 men. Then Tuta received a red card after a late foul which left both sides a man short. Frankfurt remains sixth in the Bundesliga; Bremen is 10th.

