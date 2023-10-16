Turnovers and sloppy plays send Eagles to their first loss of the season and first ever to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Hurts stepped back as the pocket began closing around him and launched a pass over the middle that sealed the game. But for the New York Jets instead of the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts’ throw intended for Dallas Goedert was intercepted by Tony Adams and returned 45 yards to the Eagles 8 before Breece Hall ran it in for what turned out to be the winning score in New York’s 20-14 victory Sunday. The loss was the first of the season for the Eagles who were the NFL’s lone undefeated team after San Francisco lost to Cleveland earlier in the day. It was also Philadelphia’s first defeat against the Jets after winning the first 12 meetings.

