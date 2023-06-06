Turner’s 2 home runs, 4 hits, a hopeful breakout game for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner may be coming out of his early-season slump. Turner hit two home runs and had four hits in Philadelphia’s 8-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. Turner had his first multi-homer game with the Phillies since he signed a $300-million, 11-year free-agent contract in the offseason. . Turner hit .143 with three RBIs and no home runs on the 10-game road trip. But slight changes to his stance noticed in a video session might be the difference moving forward for him this summer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.