Turner turns down option with Red Sox, Boston declines option with Kluber; both become free agents

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Turner declined his $13.4 million player option with Boston, and the Red Sox turned down their $11 million option on right-hander Corey Kluber. Both players became free agents. Turner gets a $6.7 million buyout, completing a contract he agreed to in January that paid $16 million, including performance bonuses. The 38-year-old hit .276 with 23 homers and 96 RBIs in his one season with the Red Sox. Kluber, 37, was 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in nine starts and six relief appearances under a $10 million, one-year deal.

