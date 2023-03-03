Turner takes lead with 4.26-second 40 at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cornerback DJ Turner II posted an eye-popping 4.26-second 40-yard dash on the second day of workouts at the NFL’s annual scouting combine. It didn’t break the all-time record. John Ross still holds that with a 4.22 in 2017. But it was the fastest of the evening’s on-field drills. The workouts continue Friday night for defensive backs and special teams players. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will be on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf for Saturday’s drills.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.