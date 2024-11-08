Turner scores 24 points, Zaric makes key plays, Harvard women upend No. 25 Indiana 72-68 in OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Harmoni Turner scored 24 points, former Hoosier Mona Zaric had a game-saving block and two game-clinching free throws in overtime and Harvard upset No. 25 Indiana 72-68. Turner opened the overtime with a pair of layups and led the rest of the way as the Hoosiers had five turnovers, giving them 27 for the game. The last turnover was losing a held ball with three seconds left and Zaric, a senior who transferred after her sophomore season, made two free throws with 2.4 to go. Alayna Rocco hit a wide-open 3-point from the right corner with 19 seconds left in regulation to pull Harvard into a tie at 63 and then Zaric blocked Chloe Moore-McNeil’s layup attempt with a second left. Lilly Meister had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Indiana and Yarden Garzon scored 20

