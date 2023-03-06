Turner gets stitches after HBP in face, Judge clubs 1st HR

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit in the face by a pitch during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting drilled by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field. Turner’s wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had “16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”

