Turner gets stitches after HBP in face, Judge clubs 1st HR

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws in the first inning of their spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit in the face by a pitch during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting drilled by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field. Turner’s wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had “16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”

