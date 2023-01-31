Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Now he might not have to pay as much attention to all the chatter. Turner has signed a contract extension with Indiana that could keep him with the Pacers through the 2024-25 season. Team president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard says the deal will take Turner off the trading bloc even though Turner knows there are no guarantees in the NBA. Indiana now has more flexibility to continue building for the future with all five starters locked up through next season and most of their key players through 2024-25.

