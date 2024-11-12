Turner confident he will regain playing time after appearing in one club match in eight months

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Turner has started one club match in eight months. Turner was the starter for the United States at the 2022 World Cup and this year’s Copa America, and he was in goal for Mauricio Pochettino’s first two matches as national team coach. Now 30, he left the New England Revolution for Arsenal in 2022 and was limited to seven matches in his first season with the Gunners. He was loaned to Nottingham Forest for 2023-24 and lost the No. 1 spot in midseason. He was loaned this season to Crystal Palace, where he is a backup to Dean Henderson.

