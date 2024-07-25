Turner breaks tie, Guerrero homers for 5th time in 6 games in Blue Jays’ 6-3 win over Rays

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Turner hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the fifth time in six games and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Turner went 3 for 4 with three singles. His line drive hit off right-hander Jason Adam (4-2) in the eighth scored George Springer from second base and sparked a four-run rally.

Daulton Varsho followed with an RBI single, and Turner scored on a passed ball by catcher Ben Rortvedt.

Alejandro Kirk followed with a high pop up but the ball hit off the glove of Rays shortstop Taylor Walls and dropped for an error, allowing Varsho to score.

The Blue Jays are 38-6 when they score five or more.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Young

Varsho added his third highlight reel catch in the past three games, leaping against the left field wall to retire José Caballero for the final out of the fifth and stranding a runner at third.

Left-hander Génesis Cabrera (3-2) worked one inning for the victory. Yimi García finished for the Blue Jays.

Guerrero drove in Spencer Horwitz’s double with a single off Rays right-hander Zach Eflin in the first inning, and doubled Toronto’s lead with a two-out homer in the third, his 18th.

Tampa Bay halved the deficit in the fifth when Randy Arozarena led off with a double and scored on Josh Lowe’s single.

Blue Jays right-hander Yariel Rodríguez exited with two outs and a runner at first in the sixth. Left-hander Brendon Little came on and walked Brandon Lowe before Arozarena tied it with an RBI single.

Rodríguez allowed two runs and two hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Eflin allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays INF Yandy Díaz remains away from the team for personal reasons. It’s not known when the reigning AL batting champ will return to the lineup.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Bassitt (8-8, 3.71 ERA) was scheduled to start for Toronto against RHP Taj Bradley (5-4, 2.63) on Thursday in the series finale.

