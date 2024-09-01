Turner, Baker and the Louisiana Tech defense help the Bulldogs beat Nicholls 25-17

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jack Turner and Blake Baker each threw a touchdown pass to help Louisiana Tech beat Nicholls 25-17 in the season opener for both teams. Baker and Turner were a combined 16-of-32 passing for 277 yards with three interceptions. Jimmy Holiday capped a 71-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 25-10 lead with 7:12 left in the game. Louisiana Tech held Nicholls to just 200 yards of offense and forced a safety in the first quarter.

