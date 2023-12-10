Turner and Hayes combine for 46 points to help San Diego rally to an 89-84 win over Arizona State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Deuce Turner and PJ Hayes each made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points apiece as San Diego rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Arizona State 89-84. Turner scored five points during a 13-0 run that gave San Diego a 78-71 lead with 3:44 remaining. Arizona State answered with a 12-5 spurt to tie it at 83-all. The Toreros then made 4 of 6 free throws and Kevin Patton Jr. scored on a second-chance layup to end it. Jamiya Neal scored 20 points to lead Arizona State (6-3), which had a four-game win streak end.

