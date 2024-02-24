Turner already showing what he can provide for the Blue Jays

By CHRIS NELSEN The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays Justin Turner smiles as he is congratulated after scoring in first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Dunedin, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider already is seeing the potential benefits of having Justin Turner in his starting lineup. Turner hit an RBI single, walked and scored a run in a 14-13 Grapefruit League victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The 39-year-old Turner signed a $13 million, one-year deal with the Blue Jays after spending last season with the Boston Red Sox. Turner was a designated hitter Saturday but played first base, second base and third base with Boston. He hit .276 with 23 homers, 96 RBIs and a .800 OPS last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.