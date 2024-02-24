Turner already showing what he can provide for the Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider already is seeing the potential benefits of having Justin Turner in his starting lineup. Turner hit an RBI single, walked and scored a run in a 14-13 Grapefruit League victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The 39-year-old Turner signed a $13 million, one-year deal with the Blue Jays after spending last season with the Boston Red Sox. Turner was a designated hitter Saturday but played first base, second base and third base with Boston. He hit .276 with 23 homers, 96 RBIs and a .800 OPS last season.

