Turner agrees to stay with Pacers on 2-year extension

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep the team’s current starting five intact through next season. Terms of the deal have not been released but reports are the deal is for $60 million and includes a provision to increase Turner’s payout this season to help with the NBA’s salary cap. Coach Rick Carlisle told reporters a news conference to officially announce the deal with the two-time league blocks champion will be held Monday when the team returns.

